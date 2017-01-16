Adeyemi College Of Education Examination Malpractice Punishment Approved.

This is to inform the general public especially students of the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo that the institution’s academic board has approved the Punishment for Examination Malpractices with effect from 2016/2017 Academic Session as follows: 1. Involvement in the leakage of examination papers i.e. serving as agent to circulate leaked examination questions. The punishment …

The post Adeyemi College Of Education Examination Malpractice Punishment Approved. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

