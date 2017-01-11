Admin shuts down Ponzi WhatsApp group after over 200 members paid 3k each to him

A Ponzi WhatsApp group admin identified as Tunde (Not real name) has sparked outrage after he allegedly made away with over N600, 000 naira from members of his group.

JTownConnect metro reports that the name of the Ponzi WhatsApp group scheme was Togetherness, where you provide a help (PH) of 3,000 Naira and get help (GH) of 6,000 Naira in just 48 hours.

According to a member of the group, Tunde ran a massive and catchy advert on Facebook where he dropped the WhatsApp group link which enabled him get such number of people in a short while.

Tunde waited till the group was filled up and was able to convince 200+ members to provide

him help with 3,000 Naira each proising that they would in return double their money in 2days time (48 hours).

2 days later, members were waiting for their money but all they saw was a new number removing all the group members at once. Meanwhile, the originated group number has long left. Till this moment, none of the numbers are going through, they report.

See screenshots below: