Advantage of Trump Deporting Nigerians From US- Ex Envoy

President Donald Trump will help return Nigeria’s stolen funds stashed away in some Western countries according to Former Nigerian High Commissioner to Australia, Ambassador Adegboyega Ariyo.



He spoke on Friday at Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) on Friday.

He said if Trump carries out his threat to send many Africans back to their home countries, many Nigerian professionals and intellectuals who have abandoned their homeland in search of the proverbial Golden Fleece will help develop their country.

He however added that Trump may not fulfill many of his campaign threats because he has to carry along some institutions like the Congress, the Pentagon, the intelligence community along before taking decisions.

Moreover, some of Trump’s advisers who have African background like Nigeria’s Bayo Ogunlesi, would mellow him down in taking decisions that affect the continent, he added.

– Nigeria Bulletin