AEPB Begins Environmental Sanitation In Nyanya, Karu, Jikwoyi

The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), in collaboration with FCT task team, on Monday started environmental sanitation in Nyanya, Karu and Jikwoyi neighbourhoods of the FCT.

Mrs Omolola Olanipekun, the Director of AEPD, who supervised the exercise, said that the clean-up of the environment was part of the designed efforts of the board to rid the territory of filth.

She said that the exercise would be extended to all FCT communities, adding that the effort was to ensure a healthy environment in the FCT.

She said that the aim of the exercise was to ensure sustainable cleanliness of FCT, adding that the board was committed to ensuring the removal of all solid waste in the environment.

Olanipekun said that AEPB had put in place a concrete plan sustain the exercise, urging the residents to always keep their surroundings clean by disposing waste properly in available waste bins.

The director reiterated the determination of FCT Administration (FCTA), in collaboration with the board, to rid Abuja of all environmental problems.

Speaking, Mr Abubakar Sani, the Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Media, warned FCT residents against indiscriminate dumping of waste in their neighbourhoods.

Sani said that such acts would give room to the outbreak of diseases, while stalling efforts to keep the surroundings clean and promote environmental health.

He also advised the residents to make proper use of their waste bins, while imbibing sound sanitation and hygienic habits.

Mrs Grace Israel, a resident of Karu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the exercise was a welcome development, adding that the board should ensure the sustainability of the exercise.

Israel, who praised the board for the initiative, said that a healthy environment would promote healthy living and attract foreign investors into the country. (NAN)

