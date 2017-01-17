AFCON: 10-Man DR Congo Outsmart Morocco

Ten-man DR Congo recorded the second win of the ongoing African Cup of Nations by defeating Morocco 1-0 on Monday.

DR Congo’s preparations ahead of the game were a bit hindered by a row over unpaid bonuses that goes back to the last edition of the tournament.

But the players who protested over their non-payment last weekend shrugged off the row as they recorded their second win over the Atlas Lions of Morocco in their last five games.

Herve Kage scored a stunner ten minutes into the second half.

Morocco were however the dominant team but Herve Renard side were unlucky to suffer a defeat.

They created scoring chances but were profligate in front of goal.

Morocco could have salvaged a point from the game in the dying minutes of the encounter after Lomalisa Mutambala was sent off.

The win sees DR Congo top Group C following the drab draw defending champions Ivory Coast played out against Togo in the opening game of the group.

