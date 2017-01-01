AFCON 2017: Algeria drop Feghouli, Medjani – The Punch
AFCON 2017: Algeria drop Feghouli, Medjani
West Ham midfielder Sofiane Feghouli and defender Carl Medjani have been dropped as new Algeria coach Georges Leekens unveiled his 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. Feghouli has scored 11 goals in 42 appearances for Algeria …
