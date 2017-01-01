AFCON 2017: Algeria drop Feghouli, Medjani
West Ham midfielder Sofiane Feghouli and defender Carl Medjani have been dropped as new Algerian coach Georges Leekens unveiled his 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. Feghouli has scored 11 goals in 42 appearances for Algeria including a goal in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil which helped his country advance…
The post AFCON 2017: Algeria drop Feghouli, Medjani appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG