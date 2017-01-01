AFCON 2017: Algeria drop Feghouli, Medjani

West Ham midfielder Sofiane Feghouli and defender Carl Medjani have been dropped as new Algerian coach Georges Leekens unveiled his 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. Feghouli has scored 11 goals in 42 appearances for Algeria including a goal in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil which helped his country advance…

The post AFCON 2017: Algeria drop Feghouli, Medjani appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

