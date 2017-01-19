AFCON 2017: Algeria Fall To Tunisia, On Verge Of Exit

By James Agberebi:

Tunisia gave their qualification into the quarter-finals a huge boost after defeating Algeria 2-1 in a Group B clash at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Aissa Mandi's own goal and a penalty by Naaim Sliti gave Tunisia a 2-0 lead before Sofiane Hanni pulled one back for Algeria.

Both teams went in search of the opening right from the off after they failed to pick up maximum points in their first games.

Algeria, who are in Nigeria's Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying group, were held to a 2-2 draw by less fancied Zimbabwe, while Tunisia lost 2-0 to Senegal.

Algeria must now beat Senegal in their last group game on Monday, while Tunisia will fancy their chances against Zimbabwe also on Monday.

Islam Slimani almost gave Algeria an early lead in the sixth minute but Aymen Mathlouthi's legs stopped his close range header.

In the 24th minute Riyad Mahrez went close for Algeria only for Mathlouthi to deny him the opening goal.

Both teams kept probing for the opener which didn't yield anything.

But in the 50th minute, the breakthrough came as Tunisia took the lead following an own goal by Mandi who deflected Youssef Msakni's cross into his net.

Tunisia doubled their lead on 65 minutes after Sliti scored from the penalty spot following a foul by Faouzi Ghoulam on Wahbi Khazri inside the 18-yard box.

Algeria scored in the 91st minute through substitute Hanni who finished off Adlene Guedioura's low cross.

