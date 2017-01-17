AFCON 2017: Andre Ayew Helps Ghana To 1-0 Victory Over Uganda

Ghana managed to sneak past Uganda in their Group D encounter in the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) tournament. West Ham winger, Andre Ayew scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute after Asamoah Gyan was fouled. Ghana had a couple of clear chances to double their lead …

