AFCON 2017: Aubameyang Scores As Guinea-Bissau Hold Gabon

Debutantes Guinea-Bissau stunned hosts of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Gabon after holding them to a surprise 1-1 draw in the opening game of the tournament on Saturday in Libreville.

Juary Soares was the hero for Guinea-Bissau as he grabbed a 90th minute equaliser to make sure both teams shared the spoils.

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the first goal of the tournament after getting on the score sheet in the 53rd minute.

Aubameyang's goal means he has now been involved in eight of Gabon's last 11 AFCON goals.

(Recharge Card Pin: MTN N500 – 7669 8491 2900 1781 – Acknowledge if you're the lucky one. Use 'Leave A Reply' field. State your location)

Gabon will hope to bounce back from the opening day disappointment when they face Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Guinea-Bissau will face Cameroon.

The post AFCON 2017: Aubameyang Scores As Guinea-Bissau Hold Gabon appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

