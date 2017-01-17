AFCON 2017 :Black stars begin on victorious note

Andre Ayew has ensured Ghana bagged the full three points as they beat

Uganda 1-0 in their 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Group D match at Stade de Port-Gentil in

Gabon on Tuesday evening.

The 2015 Afcon losing finalists now top the group with three points and one goal goal so far.

The Group D encounter got off to a bright start as the Cranes surged forward and Tony Mawejje

took a shot which was gathered by goalkeeper Razak Brimah in the opening five minutes.

However, it was the Black Stars who tried to find the back of the net when Asamoah Gyan tried a

header in the 19th minute, but the experienced striker could not hit the target with only

keeper Denis Onyango to beat.

Ghana piled pressure on the Cranes’ defence and Christian Atsu’s left-footed attempt sailed

over the crossbar in the 22nd minute, failing to trouble the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper.

Six minutes later, Ayew received a ball unmarked in the box, yet his shot lacked poison and

Onyango collected with ease.

Thirty minutes into the match, Avram Grant’s men received a penalty when Isaac Isinde lost the

ball and pulled down Gyan in the penalty area.

Ayew raised his hand to hand the Black Stars the deserved lead as he converted from the spot,

ensuring Ghana went to the tunnel leading 1-0.

In an aim to respond, Milutin Sredojevic’s men dominated the proceedings upon their return from

the tunnel, with skipper Geofrey Massa unleashing a rocket shot from a set piece in the 68th

minute which narrowly went over the crossbar.

Uganda switched off mentally in the 85th minute and nearly paid the price when Atsu too

unleashed a powerful shot from close range, but Onyango produced a fine save.

In the wake of the defeat, the Cranes sit at No 4 with zero points in the group from their

opening loss.

