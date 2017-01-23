AFCON 2017: Camacho not ready to discuss future after Gabon exit

They become the first hosts to go out in the group stage of the Cup of Nations since Tunisia in 1994.

Gabon coach Jose Antonio Camacho refused to discuss his own future as he said bad luck was to blame for the hosts’ early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

"I am sorry for the fans and for the team. We went out to win the game but football is not fair, and we hit the post in injury time before their goalkeeper made a great save from the follow-up," said Camacho after a 0-0 draw with Cameroon in Libreville.

Denis Bouanga hit the post in the fourth minute of added time before Didier Ndong‘s follow-up was saved by Fabrice Ondoa.

"It was the opposite against Guinea-Bissau, when we lost a goal at a set-piece in the 91st minute."

Sunday’s result was a third straight draw for the tournament hosts, who had been held 1-1 by both minnows Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso in their previous matches.

Spaniard Camacho, who was a late appointment to the role ahead of the competition, will now ponder his future.

"It is too soon to talk about the future. We are sad that we have not gone through," he added.

"Now is not the time to talk about the future. We need to talk to the players and everyone else.

"There is no point crying about the lack of time we had.

"We got together on January 5 or 6. We didn’t have time to play friendly matches. The players had just come back from holidays.

"These are circumstances that you sometimes get in football. I am happy with the work put in by the players."

