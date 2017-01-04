AFCON 2017: Cameroon insists on Matip, others

There could be a club versus country row brewing, involving Cameroon, Liverpool’s Joel Matip and Allan Nyom of West Brom.

Both players have been named in Cameroon’s 35-man provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Matip and Nyom are two of seven squad members who have said they do not want to go to the tournament, but Cameroon team manager Alphonse Tchapmi says he expected them both to arrive at their Yaounde training camp last night.

“We have three players who are due to arrive (Tuesday evening), notably Allan Nyom and Joel Matip. The third player is Eric Maxim Choupo Moting,” he said.

Cameroon’s coach Hugo Broos said last month that “the federation reserves the right to take action against the players in accordance with Fifa regulations.”

The post AFCON 2017: Cameroon insists on Matip, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

