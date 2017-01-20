AFCON 2017: Deja vu for reigning champion Ivory Coast, Morocco saves the day – CNN
|
CNN
|
AFCON 2017: Deja vu for reigning champion Ivory Coast, Morocco saves the day
CNN
(CNN) Defending Africa Cup of Nations champion Ivory Coast stuttered to its second consecutive draw on Friday — but will be left with a comforting feeling of deja vu. Two draws at this stage of the competition will not be of too much concern to Michel …
AFCON 2017: Cote d'ivoire hit back to hold DR Congo
ANC: Ivory Coast held again; Morocco win
Cote d'Ivoire rescue point but remain in trouble
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG