AFCON 2017: DR Congo Hold Reigning Champions CIV

By Johnny Edward:

Reigning African champions Ivory Coast surrendered a two goal lead to draw DR Congo 2-2, but still kept alive their hopes of reaching the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, reports Completesportsnigeria.com

It was the seventh draw recorded and in the ongoing AFCON tournament, and the reigning champions second at Gabon 2017.

Neeskens Kebano's low drive put DR Congo 1-0 up in the tenth minute but Wilfried Bony making his first start, equalised with a powerful header in the 16th minute. l

DR Congo regained the lead only two minutes later when an unmarked Junior Kabananga headed in at the far post.

But Ivory Coast skipper Serey Die salvaged a point for the champions from 20-yard when he his shot was deflected in the 67th minute.

Salomon Kalou was denied a late winner when he volleyed in superbly, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The result stopped DR Congo from booking their place in the last eight with a game to spare and leaves Group C congested – at least until Friday's late game between Togo and Morocco.

Recall they played out a goalless draw with Togo in their opening game on Monday.

