Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AFCON 2017: Eagles coach Rohr to work as pundit for French TV – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
AFCON 2017: Eagles coach Rohr to work as pundit for French TV
BusinessDay
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will work as a pundit for a French television channel during the AFCON in Gabon after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for a second straight tournament finals. “Rohr will be a pundit for a French television network at

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.