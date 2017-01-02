AFCON 2017: Rohr to work as TV pundit – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
AFCON 2017: Rohr to work as TV pundit
Vanguard
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will work as a pundit for a French television channel during the AFCON in Gabon. “Rohr will be a pundit for a French television network at the AFCON in Gabon,” a top source told AfricanFootball.com. African football's …
Rohr's doing a great job—Amuneke
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG