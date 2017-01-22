AFCON 2017: Egypt edge out Uganda

Egypt on Saturday put up an injury time win over Uganda to keep the hope of qualification for the knockout stage alive at the on-going AFCON Gabon 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took a late 89th minute strike from from substitute Abdalla El Said to break the deadlock from the hard fighting Ugandan side.

The victory means that Egypt can still qualify from the Group D with four points from two matches. The Pharaohs drew the first match 0-0 against Mali.

Ghana are currently toping the Group D standing after defeating Mali by a lone goal in the first match. Ghana’s Black Stars now have six points having defeated Uganda 1-0 in their first match.

Egypt currently facing goal-keeping crisis with two out of the three goalkeepers sidelined with injury has to put faith in the veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary to save the team from early exit.

The iconic goalkeeper had put on super saves to deny the rampaging Ugandan side who are more physical in thier approach to the game.

To seal the second slot from the Group D, Egypt will need a victory against the next opponent, Ghana who are yet to lose any match. (NAN)

