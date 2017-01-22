AFCON 2017: Egypt keep hope alive

Egypt on Saturday put up an injury time win over Uganda to keep the hope of qualification for the knockout stage alive at the on-going AFCON Gabon 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took a late 89th minute strike from substitute Abdalla El Said to break the deadlock from the hard fighting Ugandan side. The victory means that Egypt can still qualify from the Group D with four points from two matches.

