AFCON 2017: Egypt keep hope alive

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Egypt on Saturday put up an injury time win over Uganda to keep the hope of qualification for the knockout stage alive at the on-going AFCON Gabon 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took a late 89th minute strike from substitute Abdalla El Said to break the deadlock from the hard fighting Ugandan side. The victory means that Egypt can still qualify from the Group D with four points from two matches.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

