AFCON 2017: El Said’s Late Winner For Egypt Sends Uganda Packing

By James Agberebi:

Abdalla El Said was the hero for Seven time Africa Cup of Nations champions Egypt after scoring a late goal to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win against Uganda in the Group D of the 2017 AFCON, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

It was Egypt's first win of the 2017 AFCON after they drew 0-0 against Mali on their opening game. It takes them to second (four points) in Group D behind leaders Ghana (six points).

The defeat means Uganda have crashed out of the tournament after suffering two straight defeats.

El Said who replaced Tarek Hamed on 59 minutes, smashed the ball in between Denis Onyango's legs off a pass from Mohamed Salah.

Egypt who will take on Ghana on Wednesday in their last group game must avoid defeat against the Black Stars to guarantee passage into the last eight.

Also on Wednesday, Mali will square off against Uganda in a must win game.

The post AFCON 2017: El Said’s Late Winner For Egypt Sends Uganda Packing appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

