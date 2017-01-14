AFCON 2017: Football enthusiasts select countries to support – P.M. News
|


AFCON 2017: Football enthusiasts select countries to support

Football enthusiasts in Ebonyi say they have selected countries to support during the 2017 AFCON in Gabon to reduce the psychological effect of the Super Eagles absence from the competition. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles …
