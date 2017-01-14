Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AFCON 2017: Football enthusiasts select countries to support – P.M. News

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
AFCON 2017: Football enthusiasts select countries to support
P.M. News
Football enthusiasts in Ebonyi say they have selected countries to support during the 2017 AFCON in Gabon to reduce the psychological effect of the Super Eagles absence from the competition. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles …
Eguavoen writes off AFCON 2017Nigeria Today
Ex-Eagles Coach wants More Players InvitedFootballliveNG (blog)
Watching AFCON without Super Eagles will be boring – FuluduThe Eagle Online

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.