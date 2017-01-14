AFCON 2017: Football enthusiasts select countries to support – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
AFCON 2017: Football enthusiasts select countries to support
Vanguard
Abakaliki- Football enthusiasts in Ebonyi say they have selected countries to support during the 2017 AFCON in Gabon to reduce the psychological effect of the Super Eagles absence from the competition. The Eagles would be conspicuously absent from the …
The tragedy that befell Togo, and Zambia's title…
Afcon 2017: Decade of chaos points to open Nations Cup
AFCON 2017 Premier League loses stars to Africa's Premier tournament
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG