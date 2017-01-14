Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AFCON 2017; football enthusiasts select countries to support

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Football enthusiasts in Ebonyi say they have selected countries to support during the 2017 AFCON in Gabon to reduce the psychological effect of the Super Eagles absence from the competition. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles would be conspicuously absent from the competition which commences on Saturday with its last appearance…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post AFCON 2017; football enthusiasts select countries to support appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.