Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AFCON 2017: Gabon begin chase for first title despite gloomy citizens – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
AFCON 2017: Gabon begin chase for first title despite gloomy citizens
Vanguard
With just days to go before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Gabon begin their quest to win the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, the mood in the host nation remains gloomy. While the final touches are being put on the four stadiums due to host matches in
5 players expected to light up AFCON 2017NAIJ.COM
Africa Cup of Nations to kick off amid same old complaintsTimes LIVE
African Cup of Nations 2017: Group-by-group guide and predictionsThe National
BBC Sport –ChronicleLive –africanews –Pulse Nigeria
all 139 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.