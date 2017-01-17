AFCON 2017: Ghana Edge Impressive Uganda In Group D Opener

Ghana Black Stars got their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations off to a good start, edging Cranes of Uganda 1-0 in a hard-fought game in Group D on Tuesday.

The last time both teams met at the AFCON was in the final of the 1978 edition which Ghana won 2-0.

The only goal of the game was scored by West Ham United's Andre Ayew who scored a 32nd minute penalty after Isaac Isinde fouled Asamoah Gyan inside the 18-yard box.

It was a game of two halves as Ghana bossed the first 45 minutes while it was Uganda all through the second period.

Uganda were in control in the first five minutes of the game asking all the questions but couldn't find the opening goal.

Ghana gradually found their feet and created their first real chance on 15 minutes through Jordan Ayew whose right cross evaded everyone.

In the 28th minute Andre had Ghana's best chance off a brilliant cut back from Jordan but his low shot was saved by Denis Onyango.

Ghana eventually took the lead on 32nd minutes as Andre converted from the penalty spot after Asamoah Gyan was fouled by Isaac Isinde who fumbled with a harmless pass to him.

In the 35th minute Ghana were forced to make a substitution as Frank Acheampong replaced Baba Rahman who went off injured.

With five minutes left in the first half Christian Atsu almost doubled Ghana's lead after skillfully beating his marker but his shot was well held by Onyango.

It was a different Ugandan side in the early part of the second half as they pressed Ghana back in their own half and almost scored on 49 minutes but John Boye made a timely clearance.

In the 68th minute Geoffrey Massa went close for Uganda from the edge of the 18 but his effort couldn't beat Razak Brimah in goal for Ghana.

Ghana had a very good chance to kill off the game on 86 minute but Atsu's strike inside the area was well saved by Onyango.

