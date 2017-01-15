Pages Navigation Menu

AFCON 2017: Group A Matches End In Stalemate

Jan 15, 2017

The AFCON opener between hosts and competition debutant, Guinea-bissau ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the hosts in the second half of the encounter and that looked set to be only goal of the fixture.

However, Guinea-bissau were not ready to give up as they got in a late equaliser in the 90th minute to share the spoils, thanks to to Juary Soares.

Dayo’s Second Half Header Denies Cameroon

Group A of the AFCON is wide open after the second fixture of the group between Burkina Faso and Cameroon ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Moukandjo’s extraordinary strike from a freekick put Cameroon in the drivers seat. Superb saves from Koffi and a miss by N’jie kept Burkina Faso in the game.

And that proved crucial for the Burkinabe, as Issoufou Dayo’s header with 15 minutes left on the clock decided the draw.

