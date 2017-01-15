AFCON 2017: Group A Matches End In Stalemate

The AFCON opener between hosts and competition debutant, Guinea-bissau ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the hosts in the second half of the encounter and that looked set to be only goal of the fixture.

However, Guinea-bissau were not ready to give up as they got in a late equaliser in the 90th minute to share the spoils, thanks to to Juary Soares.

Dayo’s Second Half Header Denies Cameroon

Group A of the AFCON is wide open after the second fixture of the group between Burkina Faso and Cameroon ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Moukandjo’s extraordinary strike from a freekick put Cameroon in the drivers seat. Superb saves from Koffi and a miss by N’jie kept Burkina Faso in the game.

And that proved crucial for the Burkinabe, as Issoufou Dayo’s header with 15 minutes left on the clock decided the draw.

The post AFCON 2017: Group A Matches End In Stalemate appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

