AFCON 2017: Guinea-Bissau deny hosts Gabon, Burkina Faso hold Cameroon

Minnows Guinea-Bissau made a memorable start to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday as a late Juary Soares equaliser saw them hold hosts Gabon to a 1-1 draw. According to CAF website reports, Soares headed home for the tournament debutants in the 90th minute of the 16-team championship’s opening game. His goal cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener in the Group A game at the Stade de l’Amitie in the Gabonese capital city of Libreville.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

