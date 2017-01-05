AFCON 2017: It’s sad Nigeria won’t be in Gabon — Chukwu

By Jacob Ajom

As top African soccer nations are gearing up for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations which begins in Gabon January 14, the reality of Super Eagles failure to qualify for the event is beginning to dawn on Nigerians. It is the second time the Super Eagles will be missing out from the continental show piece.

Former Nigeria international and one time national team coach, Christian Chukwu is one of millions of Nigerians bemoaning the national team’s absence from the tournament.

“It is sad the Eagles are not going to take part. In the past, we thought it was our birthright to be at every edition. But this year, we are not there. It is painful,” Chukwu said.

In the absence of the Super Eagles, the former Nigeria captain would not be dragged into predicting

which country will emerge winners of the Gabon 2017 tournament.

He said, “If I had watched them play a match or two, I could perhaps, hazard a prediction. But right now, with countries like Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Cameroon, DR.Congo and hosts Gabon, I cannot guess because they are all heavyweights of African football.

“Remember, there are no more minnows in world football. Any team that is in Gabon is a potential champion. Let us watch them play first, before we can start making predictions,” he said.

He admitted he would watch the matches without pressure because the national team won’t be there. “I will sit back and enjoy the matches on television with ease.”

