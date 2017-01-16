AFCON 2017: Kabananga strikes as DR Congo upset Morocco
Victory took the Congolese Leopards to the top of the table after defending champions the Ivory Coast were held 0-0 by Togo in the first half of a dobule-header.
Junior Kabananga scored to give the Democratic Republic of Congo an upset 1-0 win over Morocco Monday in an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match in Gabonese town Oyem.
Kazakhstan-based midfielder Kabananga pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi to score from close range 10 minutes into the second half.
