AFCON 2017: Kabananga strikes as DR Congo upset Morocco

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Football

Democratic Republic of the Congo's forward Junior Kabananga (R) celebrates with midfielder Merveille Bokadi after scoring a goal on January 16, 2017

Victory took the Congolese Leopards to the top of the table after defending champions the Ivory Coast were held 0-0 by Togo in the first half of a dobule-header.

Junior Kabananga scored to give the Democratic Republic of Congo an upset 1-0 win over Morocco Monday in an Africa Cup of Nations Group C match in Gabonese town Oyem.

Kazakhstan-based midfielder Kabananga pounced on a mistake by goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi to score from close range 10 minutes into the second half.

