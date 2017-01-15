AFCON 2017: Mahrez double earns Algeria 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe
Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Algeria left it late to earn a 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday. The Leicester winger had put his side ahead with a curling shot in off the post. But Kudakwashe Mahachi’s low shot into the corner and a Nyasha Mushekwi penalty kick made it 2-1 to Zimbabwe — a lead they held until the 82nd minute.
