Riyad Mahrez brace fuels Algeria draw; Sadio Mane nets in Senegal win – ESPN.co.uk
Riyad Mahrez brace fuels Algeria draw; Sadio Mane nets in Senegal win
Leicester's Riyad Mahrez scored twice as Algeria drew 2-2 with Zimbabwe in African Nations Cup Group B on Sunday night. Mahrez, inspirational in Leicester's Premier League title success last season, scored a late equaliser as Algeria earned a point in …
Algeria held despite Mahrez star turn, Senegal win
So close for Zim's brave Warriors
Mane and Mahrez on target at Nations Cup
