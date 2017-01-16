AFCON 2017 Match Report : Congo DR 1-0 Morocco- Junior Kabananga Scores Only Goal
Democratic Republic of Congo’s attacker Junior Kabananga struck early in the second half to earn a 1-0 win over Morocco in their opening African Nations Cup match on Monday.
The goal was quite plainly unattractive, as goalkeeper Munir Mohand allowed a tame cross to come back off his post to the waiting forward.
The celebration was choreographed with some silky dance move
Congo DR (4-3-3): Matampi; Mpeko, Zakuani, Tisserand, N’Sakala (Lomalisa 64 mins); Mbemba, Bokadi, Mulumba; Mubele, Bakambu (Mbokani 76), Kabananga (Maghoma 71)
Subs: Kudimbana, Bokila, Bollingi, Botaka, Ikoko, Kebano, M’Poku, Mulumbu, Kiassumbua.
Sent off: Lomalisa Mutambala
Goal: Kabananga 55
Morocco (5-3-2): Mohand; Dirar, Benatia, Da Costa, Saiss (Fajr 73), Mendyl; El Ahmadi, Boussoufa, El Kaddouri (En-Nesyri 60); Carcela-Gonzalez (El Arabi 78), Bouhaddouz
Subs: Bounou, Ait Bennasser, Alioui, Attouchi, Boutaib, Chafik, Obbadi, Rherras, Yassine El Kharroubi, Yassine El Kharroubi
Booked: Da Costa
DR Congo played the last nine minutes of the Group C match with 10 men after substitute Joyce Lomalisa was sent off for a second yellow card after only 16 minutes on the pitch.
Morocco were denied an equaliser in the closing minutes when DR Congo goalkeeper Ley Matampi made a brilliant stop at point-blank range to block Youssef El Arabi’s header.
But Congo’s heroic rear-guard held strong, providing the basis for their victory
