AFCON 2017: Morocco battle back to beat Togo at Cup of Nations
Vanguard
AFCON 2017: Morocco battle back to beat Togo at Cup of Nations
Herve Renard's Morocco came roaring back from behind to beat Togo 3-1 in Oyem on Friday and breathe life into their Africa Cup of Nations bid. In front of a sparse crowd, Mathieu Dossevi had given Togo an early lead in northern Gabon, but goals from …
