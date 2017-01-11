When Uganda last played Africa Cup, Idi Amin ruled – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
When Uganda last played Africa Cup, Idi Amin ruled
Daily Mail
In an era when dictator Idi Amin would interrupt football training to offer advice and bundles of cash, Uganda made it all the way to the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations' final. However in the nearly 40 years that followed that surprise success, the "Cranes …
Uganda: MPs Add Shs215 Million to Govt's Shs2 Billion for Cranes
AFCON 2017: MPs donate salary to aid Ugandan Cranes
Uganda Gets Financial Boost
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG