AFCON 2017: MPs donate salary to aid Ugandan Cranes – Vanguard

Members of Uganda's parliament will donate a percentage of their January salary to help the team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. “We agreed that we will contribute about $150 each and I will be going to Gabon with the cheque,” said the speaker …
