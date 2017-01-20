Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AFCON 2017: Pundits blame Nigeria’s absence to poor football development – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
AFCON 2017: Pundits blame Nigeria's absence to poor football development
BusinessDay
Nigeria soccer fans are still wondering why the Super Eagles are not participating at Africa's biggest football fiesta, the Africa Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Gabon. The Super Eagles of Nigeria miss out of the 2017 AFCON holding in Gabon, after …
2017 AFCON: Spate Of Draws, Low Scorelines Worries FansThe Tide
Talking about Davido's money photos on SnapchatNAIJ.COM
Afcon 2017: Minnows set field on fireMail & Guardian
The Nation Newspaper –Birmingham Mail
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.