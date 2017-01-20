AFCON 2017: Pundits blame Nigeria’s absence to poor football development

Nigeria soccer fans are still wondering why the Super Eagles are not participating at Africa’s biggest football fiesta, the Africa Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Gabon.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria miss out of the 2017 AFCON holding in Gabon, after suffering a 1-0 defeat in Egypt. Making it the second consecutive failure to qualify for the Cup of Nations after failing to reach AFCON 2015, which was hosted by Equatorial Guinea.

Football enthusiasts say Nigeria’s non-qualification for two consecutive editions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) could be attributed to the poor growth of the game.

The stakeholders made the assertion while reacting to the standard of play at the ongoing AFCON in Gabon.

They lamented that not only have Nigeria’s non-qualification affected the country’s rating and the business aspect of the sport but has also denied the players individual and team laurels.

The fans urged the national team players to assuage the fans disappointment because of the non-qualification by securing qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

According to Frank Ilaboya, the Edo State Football Association (FA) Chairman, “It is a pity that Nigeria is unable to secure qualification since it lifted the cup in South Africa, 2013, ” Ilaboya lamented.

He, however, said that the team must be supported to qualify for 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“It is quite painful that as the giant of Africa, we have been missing from the two last editions of the Africa World Cup. It is really a pity that we are not in Gabon.

“For me, I think it is a good moment for us to think about the future development of the game.

“The Super Eagles are doing so well now and Nigerians need to rally round them for them to earn a World Cup slot in 2018,’’ he added.

Also reacting to Super Eagles absence at Gabon 2017 AFCON, Edema Foludu, a former Super Eagles star, urged the Eagles to use the disappointment of not qualifying for the Nations Cup to propel the country to the World Cup in 2018.

He said that their non-qualification for the AFCON was largely responsible for why the country lost in the individual awards during the Glo-CAF award night in January 2017 in Abuja.

The former Nigeria international said that the country’s absence at the Africa football fiesta was economically not good for the growth of the game.

According to him, we have large football following and the country is also losing out on points by missing out in AFCON.

“Our non-qualification can be said to be part of the reason why other Africa countries outshined us during the Glo CAF award in Abuja.’’

Also, a football analyst, Joshua Obadan, appealed to the concerned authority to play its part to ensure Nigeria qualified for the next edition of AFCON.

Anthony Nlebem with Agency reports

