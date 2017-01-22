AFCON 2017: Total to take 14 lucky football fans to Gabon

By Jacob Ajom

Total Nigeria has launched promotional products that will see 14 lucky customers win expense free trips to the ongoing Total Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The first batch of seven winners will attend the semifinal, while the second set of winners will watch the final live in Gabon.

The Managing Director Total Nigeria, Jean-Phillipe Torres told journalists in Lagos Friday, that as the title sponsor of the AFCON tournament for the next 8 years, Total was ready to spread the excitement across the globe, and across Africa, in particular.

“It is unfortunate that Nigeria did not qualify for Gabon 2017 tournament but we are ready to bring smiles to the faces of Nigerian football fans by taking some to Gabon to witness events for themselves. It is a way of telling our customers that we cherish them and share their dreams,” he said, adding that Total had been in Africa for 80 years.

“Out of those years, we have been in Nigeria for 60 years. And we hope to remain here for a long time to come,” he reaffirmed.

Speaking on the promo, Adesua Adewole, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Total Nigeria said the gesture was to give something back to the society and their customers, in particular, for being with them these past decades.

“The promo is simple. Buy items worth N2,000 in any Total service station to get a scratch card, the details are on the flip side of the scratch card and one stands a chance of winning a ticket to Gabon.”

