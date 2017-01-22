Pages Navigation Menu

AFCON 2017: Total to take 14 lucky football fans to Gabon

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

By Jacob Ajom

Total Nigeria has launched promotional products  that will see  14 lucky customers win expense free trips  to the ongoing Total  Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The first batch of seven  winners  will attend the semifinal,  while the second set of winners will watch the final live in Gabon.

The Managing Director Total Nigeria, Jean-Phillipe Torres told journalists in Lagos Friday,  that as the title  sponsor of the  AFCON tournament for  the next 8 years, Total was ready to spread the excitement across the globe, and across  Africa,  in particular.

Gabon’s forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C) advances with the ball during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Gabon and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l’Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

“It is unfortunate that Nigeria did not qualify for Gabon 2017 tournament but we are ready to bring smiles to the faces of  Nigerian football fans by taking some to Gabon to witness events for themselves. It is a way of telling our customers that we cherish them and share their dreams,” he said, adding that Total had  been in Africa for 80 years.

“Out of those years, we have been in Nigeria for 60 years. And we hope to remain here for a long time to come,” he reaffirmed.

Speaking on the promo, Adesua Adewole, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Total Nigeria said the gesture was to give something back to the society and their  customers,  in particular,  for being with them these  past decades.

“The promo is simple. Buy items worth N2,000 in any Total service station to get a scratch card,  the details are on the flip side  of  the scratch card and one stands a chance of winning a ticket to Gabon.”

 

