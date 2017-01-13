Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AFCON 2017: Ugandans facing Cup blackout

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Uganda "Cranes" national football team poses for the official picture before the 2018 World Cup group E qualifying football match between Uganda and Congo, at the Mandela National stadium in Kampala, on November 12, 2016

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

For this year&#039;s event in Gabon, which starts on Saturday, the Ugandans are up against Ghana, Egypt and Mali.

Uganda’s state owned Uganda Broadcasting Corporation will be unable to broadcast Africa Cup of Nations matches live for a lack of funds, a senior official said Friday.

"We needed about 600,000 euros ($650,000) to acquire the rights but this has not been possible for now," UBC Managing Director Winston Agaba told i.

Uganda are playing in their first finals since a surprise run to the final in 1978, when the country was run by dictator Idi Amin.

For this year’s event in Gabon, which starts on Saturday, the Ugandans are up against Ghana, Egypt and Mali.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.