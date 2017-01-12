AFCON 2017: Uyo defeat haunts Algeria coach – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
AFCON 2017: Uyo defeat haunts Algeria coach
Vanguard
As Algeria coach, Georges Leekens prepares the Desert Foxes for their first Africa Cup of Nations match against Zimbabwe, the World Cup qualifiers defeat Algeria suffered in Uyo to the Super Eagles has kept playing in his mind. The Super Eagles …
