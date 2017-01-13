AFCON 2019: Ekpo Urges Super Eagles’ Strong Run In The Qualifiers

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international, Friday Ekpo, has called on the Super Eagles players to use the failure of not qualifying for the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as inspiration towards qualifying for the 2019 edition in Cameroon, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers was held on Thursday. And the Super Eagles were drawn in Group E with South Africa, Seychelles and Libya.

Reacting to the draw, Ekpo, who was a member of the Eagles squad that won bronze at the 1992 AFCON in Senegal, urged the players to take the group very seriously.

"First, let me say thank God we've known our opponents in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations," Ekpo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"As easy as the group may look, it shouldn't make us go to sleep. Because we need to start preparing now.

"The thought of not qualifying for the last two Cup of Nations should be enough motivation to spur the players in the qualifiers," Ekpo advised.

Ekpo stated further: "We should make sure everything is put in place. Any player that is injured must have a replacement, we shouldn't rely on a particular set of players."

The Eagles will kick-off the qualifiers for the 2019 AFCON with an home game against South Africa in June, 2017.

