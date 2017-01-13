Pages Navigation Menu

AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Nigeria drawn with South Africa, Libya – See full draws

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

AFCON 2019 qualifiers

The Super Eagles have been drawn with South Africa, Libya and Seychelles in Group E of the qualifying series for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. The draws were conducted in Libreville, Gabon on Thursday night. There are 12 groups in total with four countries each. Each group winner will join hosts Cameroon in the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

