AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Super Eagles Draw South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

By James Agberebi:

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group E alongside South Africa, Libya and Seychelles in the qualfiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesportsportsnigeria. com.

The draw was held on Thursday night.

In the race for the 2015 edition in Equatorial Guinea, South Africa finished group winners while Nigeria were third and failed to qualify.

For Libya and Seychelles, it is the first time they will be in the same group with Nigeria in an AFCON qualifier.

Also in the draw, Tunisia and Egypt were placed with Niger Republic and Swaziland in Group J; defending AFCON champions Cote d'Ivoire are in Group H with Guinea, Central Africa Republic and Rwanda; Ghana will slug it out in Group F with Ethiopia, Sierra Leone and Kenya, while Group D has Algeria, Togo, Benin Republic and Gambia.

The winners of each group will join the hosts Cameroon in the final tournament as well as the best three runners-up in all 12 Groups.

The qualifiers will kick off with the preliminary round which will be on 20-28 March 2017.

Matchday 1 of the group stage qualfiers will commence on 5-13 June 2017.

AFCON 2019 Group Stage Qualifiers

(Group A)

Senegal

Equatorial Guinea

Sudan

Sao Tome and Principe/Madagascar

(Group B)

Cameroon

Morocco

Malawi

Comoros/Mauritius

(Group C)

Mali

Gabon

Burundi

Djibouti/South Sudan

(Group D)

Algeria

Togo

Benin Republic

Gambia

(Group E)

Nigeria

South Africa

Libya

Seychelles

(Group F)

Ghana

Ethiopia

Sierra-Leone

Kenya

(Group G)

DR Congo

Congo

Zimbabwe

Liberia

(Group H)

Cote d'Ivoire

Guinea

Central Africa

Rwanda

(Group I)

Burkina Faso

Angola

Botswana

Mauritania

(Group J)

Tunisia

Egypt

Niger Republic

Swaziland

(Group K)

Zambia

Mozambique

Guinea-Bissau

Namibia

(Group L)

Cape-Verde

Uganda

Tanzania

Lesotho

