AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Super Eagles Draw South Africa, Libya, Seychelles
By James Agberebi:
The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group E alongside South Africa, Libya and Seychelles in the qualfiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Completesportsportsnigeria.
The draw was held on Thursday night.
In the race for the 2015 edition in Equatorial Guinea, South Africa finished group winners while Nigeria were third and failed to qualify.
For Libya and Seychelles, it is the first time they will be in the same group with Nigeria in an AFCON qualifier.
Also in the draw, Tunisia and Egypt were placed with Niger Republic and Swaziland in Group J; defending AFCON champions Cote d'Ivoire are in Group H with Guinea, Central Africa Republic and Rwanda; Ghana will slug it out in Group F with Ethiopia, Sierra Leone and Kenya, while Group D has Algeria, Togo, Benin Republic and Gambia.
The winners of each group will join the hosts Cameroon in the final tournament as well as the best three runners-up in all 12 Groups.
The qualifiers will kick off with the preliminary round which will be on 20-28 March 2017.
Matchday 1 of the group stage qualfiers will commence on 5-13 June 2017.
AFCON 2019 Group Stage Qualifiers
(Group A)
Senegal
Equatorial Guinea
Sudan
Sao Tome and Principe/Madagascar
(Group B)
Cameroon
Morocco
Malawi
Comoros/Mauritius
(Group C)
Mali
Gabon
Burundi
Djibouti/South Sudan
(Group D)
Algeria
Togo
Benin Republic
Gambia
(Group E)
Nigeria
South Africa
Libya
Seychelles
(Group F)
Ghana
Ethiopia
Sierra-Leone
Kenya
(Group G)
DR Congo
Congo
Zimbabwe
Liberia
(Group H)
Cote d'Ivoire
Guinea
Central Africa
Rwanda
(Group I)
Burkina Faso
Angola
Botswana
Mauritania
(Group J)
Tunisia
Egypt
Niger Republic
Swaziland
(Group K)
Zambia
Mozambique
Guinea-Bissau
Namibia
(Group L)
Cape-Verde
Uganda
Tanzania
Lesotho
The post AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Super Eagles Draw South Africa, Libya, Seychelles appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG