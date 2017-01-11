AFCON 2019: Rohr to pick Eagles’ squad February

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has revealed he plans to name in February his squad for an AFCON 2019 qualifier in March.

CAF will stage the draw for AFCON 2019 qualifying tournament in Libreville, Gabon, on Thursday. “I will make my list by the end of February,” Rohr said of his plans for AFCON 2019.

“This will depend on what the players are doing at their clubs.

“Some new players could come like fullback, we have somebody, but it’s too early to speak about that now.”

He further said the domestic league players will now have a better chance of making his squad as the new season resumes this weekend after the past season officially ended in November.

“I will watch tomorrow’s Super Cup (between Rangers and FC IfeanyiUbah) to see if I could see some players in the league,” he said.

“It will be interesting for me to watch this game as I have already watched Ifeanyi Ubah during the Federation Cup final, now I will see the Nigeria champions.”

