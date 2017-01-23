AFCON: Algeria Crash Out As Senegal Set Up Cameroon Clash

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles’ 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying opponents Algeria have crashed out of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after drawing 2-2 against Senegal in Group B in their final group game on Monday.

Islam Slimani had a brace for Algeria while Pape Kouli Diop and Moussa Sow were both on target for Senegal.

Algeria, with just one point from two games, needed an outright win against Senegal who had already qualified for the quarterfinals and went in front through Slimani on 10 minutes.

Senegal equalised in the 44th minute thanks to Diop.

Algeria went 2-1 up with Slimani getting on the score sheet again on 52 minutes but Sow struck back a minute later to end the game 2-2.

In the group’s other game, Tunisia defeated Zimbabwe 4-2 to confirm their qualification into the last eight.

Naim Sliti, Yousef Msakni, Taha Khenissi and Wahbi Khazri (penalty) all scored for Tunisia.

Knowledge Musona and Tendai Ndoro got both of Zimbabwe’s goals.

With the results, Senegal (winners of Group B on seven points) and Tunisia (six points) both progress into the quarterfinals, while Algeria and Zimbabwe go out.

Senegal will now meet Cameroon in the quarter-finals on Saturday with Tunisia squaring off against Burkina Faso also on Saturday.

