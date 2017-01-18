AFCON: Aubameyang Scores Again As Gabon, Burkina Faso Draw

Gabon's chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the on going African Cup of Nations suffered a setback on Wednesday as the hosts drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso at the Stade l'Amitie reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

A 23rd minute strike from substitute Prejuce Nakoulma gave Burkina Faso the lead after he came on for Jonathan Pitroipa who twisted an ankle.

But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang restored parity for the hosts from the spot after he was fouled by goalkeeper Kouakou Herve Koffi in the box.

The Borrusia Dortmund forward stepped up and converted the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner for his second goal of the tournament.

Aubameyang produced the first real attempt on goal in the seventh minute with a tame header which was comfortably saved by Kouakou Herve Koffi.

But the deadlock was broken in the 23rd minute as Burkina Faso took the lead through Nakoulma but it came at a price as Benjamin Ze Ondo copped an injury and was replaced by Johann Obiang.

Burkina Faso had a few of their own chances in the latter stages of the clash, but couldn't convert their chances as the tie finished in a 1-1 draw, the third 1-1 draw of Group A

