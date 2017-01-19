AFCON: Cameroon defeat Guinea-Bissau 2-1 to top Group A
Four-time champions Cameroon moved top of Group A as they fought back to deny debutants Guinea-Bissau a historic first win at the Africa Cup of Nations. Cameroon defeated their opponents 2-1, in a tension soaked encounter at the end of the 90 minutes game. Shock qualifiers Guinea-Bissau, making their debut at this year’s tournament, led…
