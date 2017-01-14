AFCON: Congo DR players boycott training over match bonus

Democratic Republic of Congo players have refused to train ahead of the team opening Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Morocco in a dispute over pay.

The team captain, Yousuf Mulumbu, said the squad boycotted Friday’s training over non-payment of match bonus.

“It has been the same for years and years. We prepare well for our matches and in the end there is always a problem over bonuses,” supersport.com quoted the Norwich City midfielder as saying on Twitter.

“Having said that, we will fiercely defend our flag in the team’s opening match against Morocco on January 16.”

