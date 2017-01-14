Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AFCON: Congo DR players boycott training over match bonus

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Democratic Republic of Congo players have refused to train ahead of the team opening Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Morocco in a dispute over pay.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The team captain, Yousuf Mulumbu, said the squad boycotted Friday’s training over non-payment of match bonus.

“It has been the same for years and years. We prepare well for our matches and in the end there is always a problem over bonuses,” supersport.com quoted the Norwich City midfielder as saying on Twitter.

“Having said that, we will fiercely defend our flag in the team’s opening match against Morocco on January 16.”

 

The post AFCON: Congo DR players boycott training over match bonus appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.