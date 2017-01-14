Pages Navigation Menu

AFCON: Congo Players Refuse To Train Ahead

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Democratic Republic of Congo players have refused to train ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Morocco in a dispute over pay. Norwich City midfielder Yousuf Mulumbu, the DR Congo captain, said the squad boycotted Friday training in a dispute over match bonuses. “It has been the same for years and years.…

