AFCON flop: Algeria coach resigns

Algeria Georges Leekens has resigned as head coach following the team’s failure to qualify for the knockout phase of the on going Nations cup in Gabon

A 2-2 draw with Senegal on Monday saw Algeria miss out on a qualification spot in Group B, despite having been the top seeds in the pool.

Leekens had suggested after that match that he was keen to stay in charge to continue their qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup, but it was confirmed on Tuesday that the Belgian had agreed to step aside.

“Given the pressure exerted on the federation and the national team, I’ve opted to end my contract out of friendship with the FAF [Algerian Football Federation], who deserve respect,” Leekens said in a statement.

“For the benefit of everyone, I prefer to take my leave, even if I do so with an aching heart, and I wish everyone in the national team all the success in the world.”

Algeria had been one of the favourites to challenge for the trophy in Gabon, but were surprisingly held to a draw by Zimbabwe in their opening game.

A defeat to neighbours Tunisia and the subsequent draw with group winners Senegal sealed their fate and ultimately that of their coach. The former club Brugg and Tunisia coach regretted that things turned out the way the did as he had planned a long sojourn with the team especially ahead of the world cup, Russia 2018.

The post AFCON flop: Algeria coach resigns appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

